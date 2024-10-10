W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.67 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an underweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.42.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 50,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.