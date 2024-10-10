Cwm LLC Has $66.54 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 728,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,601 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $66,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 339,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after buying an additional 31,433 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

