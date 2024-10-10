Cwm LLC Buys 272,917 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,917 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $59,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,577 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 124,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,720,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,378,000.

Shares of FBND opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

