Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target Raised to $471.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $444.00 to $471.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $446.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $469.63 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

