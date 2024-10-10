Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $309.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $297.78.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $293.15 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $295.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.22 and a 200-day moving average of $249.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,135,778.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,851 shares of company stock worth $2,124,258. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 233,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 29.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

