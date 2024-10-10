Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.25.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.29. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $164.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,031.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,042,624.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,415 shares of company stock valued at $673,387 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.