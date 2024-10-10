Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider John Abernethy Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Free Report) insider John Abernethy acquired 50,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,550.00 ($11,182.43).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, John Abernethy bought 19,810 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$6,794.83 ($4,591.10).

On Tuesday, September 17th, John Abernethy purchased 5,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$1,780.00 ($1,202.70).

On Monday, September 2nd, John Abernethy purchased 80,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$26,720.00 ($18,054.05).

Clime Investment Management Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

About Clime Investment Management

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

