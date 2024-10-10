Aquirian Limited (ASX:AQN) Insider Bruce McFadzean Buys 50,000 Shares

Aquirian Limited (ASX:AQN – Get Free Report) insider Bruce McFadzean bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$10,250.00 ($6,925.68).

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70.

Aquirian Limited provides equipment, workforce, technology products, and training solutions to the mining and resources industry in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Mining Services and People Services. It provides consumable products, blasting products, lease equipment, equipment repairs, maintenance and reconditioning services, engineering services, and onsite field services, as well as manufacturing storage solutions for explosive materials and dangerous goods under the Collar Keeper, Cybem Services, TBS Mining Solutions, and MagLok brands.

