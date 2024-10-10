Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Given New $457.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $440.00 to $457.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EG. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $527.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $438.82.

Everest Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of EG stock opened at $389.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $343.76 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.79 and its 200 day moving average is $380.58.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EG. American National Bank bought a new stake in Everest Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Everest Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

