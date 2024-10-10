First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 107,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 66,955 shares.The stock last traded at $49.09 and had previously closed at $49.11.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
