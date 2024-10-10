JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.77, but opened at $29.05. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 714,220 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 71,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2,305.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 161,888 shares in the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,272,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth $3,023,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

