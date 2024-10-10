ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 670,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 734,276 shares.The stock last traded at $25.46 and had previously closed at $26.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZK. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth $20,388,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth about $17,478,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,194,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,736,000.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

