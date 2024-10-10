MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 71,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 111,268 shares.The stock last traded at $34.36 and had previously closed at $37.99.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

