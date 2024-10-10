MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 71,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 111,268 shares.The stock last traded at $34.36 and had previously closed at $37.99.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.