SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 40,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 60,681 shares.The stock last traded at $62.53 and had previously closed at $64.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $804.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

