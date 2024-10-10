Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $4.90. Hesai Group shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 457,703 shares trading hands.

Hesai Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $647.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hesai Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at $1,141,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hesai Group by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 74,888 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Recommended Stories

