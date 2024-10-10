Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $4.90. Hesai Group shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 457,703 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $647.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.16.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
