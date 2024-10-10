Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 531,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 490,539 shares.The stock last traded at $1.71 and had previously closed at $1.81.

Tuya Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $862.50 million, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $73.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million.

Tuya Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuya stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 139.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tuya worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tuya

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.