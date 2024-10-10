TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $10.48. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 2,438,976 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,151.00 and a beta of 0.04.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $414.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.39 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 569.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 328.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

