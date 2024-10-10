BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 237,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 177,310 shares.The stock last traded at $5.40 and had previously closed at $5.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKSY shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

BlackSky Technology Trading Up 9.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a market cap of $117.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackSky Technology news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $169,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,527.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $169,612.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,527.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 24,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $175,090.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,654.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,362 shares of company stock worth $446,535 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 800,287 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 83,462 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at $295,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

