GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $20.00. GDS shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 430,599 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GDS. Nomura Securities raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Get GDS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GDS

GDS Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.14 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. Research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in GDS by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 773,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in GDS by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 608,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 438,661 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.