iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.69, but opened at $33.38. iShares China Large-Cap ETF shares last traded at $33.43, with a volume of 57,109,761 shares trading hands.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,851,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 79,442 shares during the period.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.