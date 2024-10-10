Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.99, but opened at $17.00. Kanzhun shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 554,275 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Kanzhun Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $263.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.38 million. Analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 6.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

