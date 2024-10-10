Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $23.98. Zai Lab shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 86,669 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZLAB

Zai Lab Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.16). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 92.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $72,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,232 shares in the company, valued at $720,677.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,829 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,684,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,061,000 after purchasing an additional 465,337 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $7,266,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,428,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,924,000 after buying an additional 387,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,599,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,630,000 after acquiring an additional 108,991 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.