Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,983,098 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session’s volume of 6,168,037 shares.The stock last traded at $42.84 and had previously closed at $58.57.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. HCEP Management Ltd raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,564,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 218.0% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $56,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

