UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,265,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 470% from the previous session’s volume of 3,026,321 shares.The stock last traded at $9.51 and had previously closed at $11.46.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $6.49 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

