KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,230,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 21,296,469 shares.The stock last traded at $35.20 and had previously closed at $38.87.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,646,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

