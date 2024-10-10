Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Wedbush

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.76.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,781,000 after purchasing an additional 432,013 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after buying an additional 952,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 811,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 333,805 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,281,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,476.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 518,296 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.