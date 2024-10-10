RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.
About RiceBran Technologies
