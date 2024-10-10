Argan (NYSE:AGX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.12 and last traded at $115.12, with a volume of 197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.64.

Argan Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Argan had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Argan

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 1,405 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $110,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Argan news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,631.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 1,405 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $110,095.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,539 shares of company stock worth $4,820,475 in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Argan by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Argan by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Argan by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

