OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 52.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 21.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

