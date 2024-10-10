OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
