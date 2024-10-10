PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.09.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 269.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

