Robert W. Baird Trims Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price to $9.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.76.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The company’s revenue was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 119,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 431,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 32,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,319,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,271,000 after acquiring an additional 111,358 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 183,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

