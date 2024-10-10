Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at JMP Securities

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.50. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.05%.

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 265,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 165,696 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 148,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 30.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2,883.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,723,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

