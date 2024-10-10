SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SAB Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

SABS stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,450.14% and a negative return on equity of 94.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

