PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $107.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.09.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.53. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

