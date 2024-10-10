AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $108.86, with a volume of 42893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Baird R W raised AAON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.51. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.99.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,871.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,337.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,927. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 63.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 35.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

