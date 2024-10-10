Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PNTG. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $168.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 2,462,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,340,000 after buying an additional 625,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,505,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 391,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

