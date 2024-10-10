QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QNST. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QNST opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.11.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11,330.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $188,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.