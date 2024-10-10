Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.72. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.49.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
