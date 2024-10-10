Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.72. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275,675 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

