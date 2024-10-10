StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.97%.

Insider Activity at Mannatech

About Mannatech

In other Mannatech news, Director Larry A. Jobe sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $126,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,087.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.