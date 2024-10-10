Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Down 13.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) were down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Approximately 156,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 248,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).
Mercantile Ports & Logistics Trading Down 12.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.71.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jeremy Allen sold 80,048 shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £1,600.96 ($2,095.22). 60.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile
Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.
