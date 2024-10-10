Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Major Shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef Sells 133,643 Shares of Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 133,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,767,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,966,919.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Complete Solaria Trading Down 8.1 %

CSLR stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43.

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Complete Solaria, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Complete Solaria in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSLR. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in Complete Solaria by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. raised its holdings in Complete Solaria by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Complete Solaria Company Profile

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

Featured Articles

