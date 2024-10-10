Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Jon Christianson Sells 3,805 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) President Jon Christianson sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $392,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,455.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $944,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $182,700.00.

PLMR opened at $95.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $103.40.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

