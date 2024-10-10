Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Insider Tajinder S. Vohra Sells 2,153 Shares

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $262,859.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,276.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Revvity Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RVTY opened at $121.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $128.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Revvity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revvity by 74.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVTY

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.