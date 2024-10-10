Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Christopher Daniel Morris Acquires 14,912 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 14,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $502,087.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.24.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,154 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,730,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,411,000 after purchasing an additional 95,499 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after buying an additional 626,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,553,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
