Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.41.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6,311.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

