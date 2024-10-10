Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM) Insider Juanita Hamparsum Sells 490,018 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAMGet Free Report) insider Juanita Hamparsum sold 490,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.52), for a total value of A$377,313.86 ($254,941.80).

Namoi Cotton Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About Namoi Cotton

(Get Free Report)

Namoi Cotton Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ginning and supply chain and marketing of cotton in Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand. It operates a network of cotton gins in New South Wales and southern Queensland. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of lint cotton from growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Namoi Cotton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namoi Cotton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.