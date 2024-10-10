Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM) Insider Juanita Hamparsum Sells 490,018 Shares of Stock

Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM – Get Free Report) insider Juanita Hamparsum sold 490,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.52), for a total value of A$377,313.86 ($254,941.80).
Namoi Cotton Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
About Namoi Cotton
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Namoi Cotton
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Namoi Cotton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namoi Cotton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.