Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Dana Wagner Sells 4,512 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,276,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Dana Wagner sold 1,248 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $81,793.92.

On Monday, September 30th, Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $271,393.48.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17.

On Thursday, August 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 70.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

