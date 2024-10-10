Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley Sells 10,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,583,199.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $563,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $590,900.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $592,000.00.

Shares of HALO opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HALO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

