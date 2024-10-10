Inari Medical’s (NARI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NARI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Inari Medical to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.44.

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.7 %

NARI stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $145.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.96 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $910,086.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,257,328.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $910,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,328.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 743,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,174,615.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,520 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,467 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,681,000 after purchasing an additional 561,562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,481,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,324,000 after buying an additional 786,691 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 353.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,009,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after acquiring an additional 786,501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 26.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 980,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,231,000 after acquiring an additional 207,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

