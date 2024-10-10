Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $590.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $694.71.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $727.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $728.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $680.33 and a 200-day moving average of $649.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Netflix by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

